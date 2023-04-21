II PU results: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi take top two slots for third year in a row

April 21, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

With Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts recording a pass percentage of 95.33 and 95.24 respectively, of fresh students in the II Pre University examinations in March, the twin districts continue to take the two top slots in the results for the third successive year.

Udupi recorded an 86.38% result and Dakshina Kannada an 88.02% result in 2022. The government passed all PU students in the State in 2021 when examinations were cancelled following the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, both Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts shared the first position by recording 90.71% result each.

As many as 34,069 students wrote the examination this year in Dakshina Kannada, while 15,537 students wrote it in Udupi district. For the first time, the examination was held by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

A total of 31,501 students, including 29,578 fresh students and 1,322 private students, passed in Dakshina Kannada. A total of 21 PU Colleges, including Government Pre University College, Panja, recorded 100% result.

In Udupi district, a total of 14,253 students, including 13,594 fresh students and 329 private students, have passed. A total of 23 PU colleges recorded 100% result, including Government PU College, Karje, and Morarji Desai Residential PU Colleges in Miyar and Arooru.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Pre-University Department C.D. Jayanna said that the examination papers had a new pattern where 40% of questions were easy and another 40% of questions were average level of difficulty, while only 20% questions were difficult. Mr. Jayanna said that students were trained enough to get accustomed to the new pattern. “Apart from using model question papers provided by the Board, we made use of question papers prepared by subject experts,” Mr. Jayanna said. College principals and teachers ensured that students did not have any examination fear, he added.

Udupi Deputy Director of Pre University Department Maruti lauded the efforts put in by teachers in preparing students. He said that the new initiative of the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna to train government Pre University students for Common Entrance Test and NEET has helped students to do well in the examination. A good number of Government Pre University Colleges in Udupi have secured 100% result, he said.

A senior Government Pre University College lecturer said that except that of Chemistry most of the question papers of other subjects were easy.