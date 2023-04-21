II PU results: 14 students from DK, Udupi, Uttara Kannada among first three toppers

April 21, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

A total of 14 students from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts are among the top three toppers in the II Pre University Examination held in March.

K.A. Ananya from Alva’s PU College, Moodbidri, topped in the commerce stream by securing 600 marks. Other toppers from commerce are Khushi Y. Bagalkot from Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, Swathi S. Pai from Vikas PU College, Mangaluru, and K. Disha Rao from Alvas PU College, Moodbidri, who secured 596 marks; N. Prateek Mallya from Canara PU College, Mangaluru, and P.S. Adithyanarayana from Vivekananda PU College, Puttur, who secured 595 marks.

In the science stream, Sathwik Padmanabha Bhat of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial PU College, Udupi, and Jesvita Dias from Poornaprajna PU College, Udupi, scored 595 marks; Neha J. Rao from Sri Venkataramana PU College, Kundapur, Udupi, Smaya Sadanand Maben from Karkala Jnanasudha PU College, Kukkundoor, Udupi, Yogesh Tukaram Badachi from Sathya Sai Lokaseva PU College, Alike, Dakshina Kannada, Rajata M. Hegde from MES Chaithanya PU College, Sirsi, Uttara Kannada, and M. Prachitha from Alvas PU College, bagged 594 marks.

Manjushree from Vivekananda PU College, Puttur, who secured 591 marks, is the lone student in the Arts stream, who figures in the list.

Nusaiba Banu from Government PU College, B. Mooda, Bantwal taluk, secured 581 marks in the commerce stream. Of the 191 students who wrote from his college, 184 students have passed.

Of the 130 students from Government PU College, Car Street, Mangaluru, 119 students passed.

Alvas PU College recorded 99.74% result with 2,651 students passing the examination. A total of 47 students figure among the top 10 in Science, Commerce and Arts streams, said Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation M. Mohan Alva.

Excellent Science and Commerce Pre-university College Moobidri recorded 99.96% with 591 of the 594 students passing the examination.

Expert PU Colleges Kodialbai and Valachil together recorded 99.52% result. A total of 231 students secured more than 95% marks of which six scored above 590 and 62 students scored above 580 marks, said institution chairman Narendra L. Nayak in a press release.

Sharada PU College, Kodialbail, Mangaluru, recorded 98.02% result and 221 students secured distinction. All the 502 students of Sharada Vidyanikethana PU College, Talapady, passed, of which 270 students secured distinction.

All 61 students of Shakthi PU College, Mangaluru, passed, of which 43 have secured distinctions, said a release by the college.

Of the 628 students of Canara PU College, Mangaluru, 600 passed, of which 230 secured distinction. All the 188 students of Canara Vikas PU College passed, said a communique by the institution.