II PU examination: 28,000 students write Kannada paper in DK, Udupi

March 09, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

A total of 19,263 students wrote the Kannada paper, while 134 students wrote Urdu paper in 52 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada district on the first day of the II year PU examination on Thursday. As many as 242 students were absent.

In Udupi district, 8,742 students turned up while 91 were absent for the Kannada paper. There were no students registered for the Urdu paper in Udupi district.

C.D. Jayanna and Maruti, Deputy Directors of PU Department from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, respectively, told The Hindu that the first day of the examination went on smoothly across the centres. The students complied with the norms, including sporting of college uniform, the two officers said.

Among the examination centres in Dakshina Kannada, maximum of 1,051 of 1,059 students turned up at the Alva’s PU College, Moodbidri, followed by 1,003 students in SDM PU College in Ujire, 747 students at St. Agnes PU College Mangaluru, 732 at Vivekananda PU College in Puttur, and 651 at Government PU College in Uppinangady. Least of 111 students each turned up at Canara PU College and St. Anns PU College, 112 in Sharada PU College, and 148 in Narayanaguru PU College Katipalla, all in Mangaluru.

Udupi centres

Among centres in Udupi district, maximum of 646 students turned up at the RN Shetty Composite PU College in Kundapura, followed by 529 at Government PU College in Byndoor, 522 in Government PU College in Hebri, and 487 in Government PU College in Bidkalkatte.

At the Government PU College for Girls, which came to fame following ‘hijab’ issue last year, 330 of the 331 students turned up. 57 students turned up at Government PU College in Shirur, followed by 66 in Saraswathi Vidyalaya PU College Gangolli, and 116 students in Government PU College, Udupi.