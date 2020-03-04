II PU exam: Students have mixed response on first day

Mangaluru

04 March 2020 21:53 IST

While II PU Science students had mixed reactions to the Physics paper, Arts students found the History paper easy on Wednesday.

As many as 13,141 students wrote the Physics paper, while 83 remained absent. The History paper was written by 10,736 students, while 251 remained absent. The Basic Mathematics paper from II PU Commerce was written by 822 students and four remained absent. No instance of malpractice was reported, said a statement from the office of the Deputy Director of Pre University Department, Dakshina Kannada.

Sanjana P, student from S.M. Kushe Pre-University College, said the questions in Physics were direct and she had no problem in solving them. “The pattern of questions were similar in the model question papers that I had solved,” she said.

Ms. Sanjana’s classmate Harsha Prabha said she faced problem in questions related to numericals. “It took a bit of the time. Hence I could not attempt all questions,” she said.

Arts students found the History paper easy. “Solving the last four years question paper helped. Many of the questions were a repetition,” said Rakshit S. from Ganapati Pre University College.

Adarsh Kotian, from Narayan Guru Pre-University College, said he completed the paper well within the allotted three hours. Welcoming the department’s move to give a single 40-page answer booklet, Mr. Adarsh said it was more than sufficient to answer all questions.