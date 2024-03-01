II PU exam: Over 30,000 students write Kannada paper in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

March 01, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The II PU examination commenced on Friday with a total of 30,121 students writing the Kannada paper in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Of the 20,776 students registered for the Kannada paper in Dakshina Kannada, 20,650 students appeared, while 126 were absent.

All the 191 students registered for the Arabic paper appeared for the examination, said a release from the office of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of PU Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 9,389 students registered for the Kannada paper in Udupi district, 9,345 appeared and 44 were absent.

A total of 36,147 students have registered from Dakshina Kannada for the first of the three examinations for II PU course. Of the 36,147 students, 34,125 are regular students, 1,635 are private students, and 387 are repeaters. There are a total of 53 examination centres, of which 21 are in aided PU colleges, 17 in unaided PU colleges, and 17 in Government PU colleges.

The first II PU examination will be held between March 1 and 22. Similarly the first of the three SSLC examination will be held between March 25 and April 6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.