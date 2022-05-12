II PU exam: 394 students absent in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

A total of 312 students were absent for the Political Science paper, while 82 were absent for the Statistics paper of the II PU examination in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Thursday.

In Dakshina Kannada, 4,086 of the 4,322 students wrote the Political Science paper, while 5,307 of the 5,358 students wrote the Statistics paper. As many as 236 and 51 students were absent for the Political Science and Statistics papers respectively.

In Udupi district, 1,590 of the 1,666 students wrote and 76 were absent for the Political Science paper. As many as 3,298 of the 3,329 students wrote and 31 were absent for the Statistics paper, said an official press release.