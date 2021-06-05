IGP helps accident victims

He takes injured persons in his car and admits them to private hospital

Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray shifted two persons injured in a motor vehicle accident to a private hospital here on Saturday morning.

According to city traffic police, the two persons on a scooter fell off the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a cow in Yeyyady around 11 a.m.

Mr. Ray, who was on his way to office, was following the scooter. Mr. Ray took the injured in his car and admitted them to the private hospital in Kuntikana.

The police gave the names of the injured as Balasubrahmanya, a second division assistant in the Social Welfare Department, and K. Raju, an employee of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.