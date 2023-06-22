If no rice for Anna Bhagya, let Congress govt. compensate it with money: C.T. Ravi

June 22, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party C.T. Ravi on Thursday, June 22, said that if the State government led by the Congress is not able to get rice to launch its Anna Bhagya scheme, one of the pre-poll guarantees announced by the party, it can give equivalent sum of money to the beneficiaries.

Addressing press persons, Mr. Ravi questioned the Congress for announcing the free rice scheme without ensuring adequate availability and supply. The Union government is already providing 5 kg free rice to BPL families in Karnataka under Garib Kalyana Anna Bhagya Scheme. The Congress as its pre-poll guarantee should provide 10 kg free rice in addition to 5 kg, he said, adding that if the State government is not able meet its guarantee, it should compensate the free rice with an equivalent sum of money to fullfil its guarantee.

Comparing the last nine-year administration of the Union government led by the BJP with the Union government led by the Congress, he said that if the BJP administration was dominated by ‘schemes’ (welfare) the Congress rule was marred by ‘scams.’

“If the Congress represented scams, the BJP represents schemes,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said that the Opposition parties in the country are worried over their political future. Hence, they are crying foul that the democracy is in danger. “The Opposition parties are worried that democracy is being strengthened under the administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He said that 75 new airports were built, seven new IITs and IIMs each were opened, eight AIIMSs were dedicated during the last nine years in the country. In addition, 225 new medical colleges and 390 universities were opened during the period. India has now emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world.

Mr. Ravi said that seven teams of the BJP is touring each district in Karnataka till July 30 (REPEAT JULY 30) to enlighten people on the nine-year achievement of the Union government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

