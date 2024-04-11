GIFT a SubscriptionGift
If I’m lying, my statement that Gopal Poojary is a politician with virtues too should be a lie: Kota Srinivas Poojary

The BJP candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency castigates the former Byndoor MLA for making ‘baseless’ allegations

April 11, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kota Srinivas Poojary

Kota Srinivas Poojary | Photo Credit: SPCIAL ARRANGEMENT

BJP candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday, April 11, said if he was a liar as alleged by former Byndoor MLA and Congress leader K. Gopal Poojary, then the former’s statement that the latter was a ‘politician with virtues’ too should be a lie.

In a statement here, Srinivas Poojary said he learned that Gopal Poojary had alleged that the former had lied about providing boiled rice to the beneficiaries of the free rice scheme in coastal Karnataka. The reality however was the process of delivering boiled rice under the PDS came to a halt after the Congress government came to power, he said.

He said the then BJP government decided to procure 16 lakh quintals of paddy after obtaining the Central government’s permission to produce 12 lakh tonnes of boiled rice. The State government had also announced ₹500 a quintal support price for the paddy. As things were getting finalised, the new government came in. Though the Congress government could have provided boiled rice to the beneficiaries, it did not do so. Mr. Gopal Poojary was thus making baseless allegations.

Srinivas Poojary said he used to tell people that Gopal Poojary has been a politician with values. Having heard the latter making baseless allegations of political compulsion, he was compelled to regret statements about the latter. He had also heard Gopal Poojary’s statement that the latter failed to facilitate scholarships to students of SC and ST communities as the Social Welfare Minister.

It was a record of sorts during his tenure when the department provided scholarships to 97% of the targeted beneficiaries. He had also issued orders to admit all students of SC and ST communities without there being any restrictions. Dalit leaders had openly praised the actions of the Minister then, Srinivas Poojary recalled.

He also noted that there was an accommodation shortage for students of backward communities in BCM hostels. On taking the charge of Backward Classes Welfare Department, he ordered the admission of 26,000 students to hostels on a single day. Gopal Poojary should have understood all these before making allegations.

