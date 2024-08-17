If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah fails to resign, BJP to launch protests from August 19

The State general secretary of BJP V. Sunil Kumar said on Saturday, August 17, that the party would launch protests across the State if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not resign by Sunday, August 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, he said Mr. Siddaramaiah should face an inquiry by resigning over the alleged MUDA scam. He should not continue as the Chief Minister till an inquiry over the alleged scam is completed. If he comes clean in the inquiry later he can continue as the Chief Minister.

The BJP will stage protests in different parts of the State from Monday if the Chief Minister did not resign by Sunday, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, under similar circumstances, senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa had resigned as the Chief Minister and faced the inquiry, he said.

“CM has lost moral rights to continue”

Meanwhile, the State Secretary of the BJP and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta said in a release that with Governor Thawarchand Gehlot’s approval for prosecution, Mr. Siddaramaiah has lost all moral rights to continue as the Chief Minister.

“If he cares even an ounce for the mandate given, the people of Karnataka and our Constitution, he should respect the sanctity of the post and resign at the earliest,” Capt. Chowta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a question of cheating people especially the most backward and downtrodden and his name now being approved for prosecution not just signals that no individual is above the law but also that no matter how hard the #ScamSarkara tries, truth is bound to prevail,” the MP said.

Capt. Chowta further said: “His connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority land scam not just is a misuse of power and a case of gross corruption but also a tight slap on the poor and weaker sections of society who he, claiming to be a messiah with all his lofty claims of Ahinda politics, has cheated in full public glare.”

On one hand, Congress has emptied the State coffers and on the other hand, filled its treasury with such blatant disregard for the rights of the poor. This is daylight robbery and Mr. Siddharamaiah can no longer hide behind the veil of power, the State secretary said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.