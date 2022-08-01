Ideological differences should be fought through debate not violence, says Sunil Kumar

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar speaking to presspersons in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 01, 2022

BJP will not deviate from nationalism and Hindutva narratives: Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will, notwithstanding the resentment among young party cadre over Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada, not deviate from nationalism and Hindutva narratives as it believes that the fight for ideology should be fought through debate and not violence, Minister for Kannada, Culture and Energy V. Sunil Kumar has said.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi on Monday, Mr. Kumar said that nationalism and the development agenda have been accepted by all communities. Just because the cadre are anguished over Praveen Nettaru’s murder, the party will not deviate from its agenda. Instead, the party will take forward the narrative to expose the strategy of jihadists before society. People should be aware of these developments, while the BJP will put up a united fight by getting all its cadre onboard.

Mr. Kumar said that violence by jihadists is not limited to Mangaluru or Dakshina Kannada. It was limited to Kashmir a few years ago, but it has now spread to West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka, among others. While many Muslim-majority countries are moving away from encouraging religious fundamentalism, some elements in India carry a belief that they can spread it through violence. The government will initiate stringent action against such forces.

On the charge that the BJP is banking on the sentiments of people from backward communities, Mr. Kumar said that the party has the support of all communities and it is not limited to just backward communities.

On the Praveen Nettaru murder probe, Mr. Kumar said that the police are investigating the case from all angles. The accused will be apprehended soon as Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar is leading the investigation in Mangaluru, he said.