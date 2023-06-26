ADVERTISEMENT

‘Identifying drug consumers in early stages is crucial to prevent them from becoming addicts’

June 26, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at a workshop on the theme ‘peer counsellors’ in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

President of Indian Medical Association, Udupi-Karavali, P.V. Bhandary said on Monday that identifying drug consumers in the early stages is crucial to prevent them from becoming addicts.

He was speaking at a workshop organised by the Udupi district administration and Dr. A.V. Baliga Hospital and other organisations on ‘peer counsellors’, on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Udupi. The workshop was organised for pre-university students of Udupi district.

Dr. Bhandary, a psychiatrist, said that many drug addicts, who are youths, blame peer pressure for their addiction. Pressure to perform in academics, pressure in handling routine work like submission of assignments and pressure on principled students to change by their peers contribute to addiction. Hence there is a need to create awareness among students, he said.

He said that the number of patients approaching for de-addiction has increased in Udupi in the past decade. There are patients everyday now who seek de-addiction treatment, he said, highlighting the severity of the drug addiction.

Dr. Bhandary said that the workshop was mainly aimed at creating ‘peer counsellors’ at every college, because students tend to listen to their peers more.

Those ‘peer counsellors’ will be trained to focus on the issue and advice vulnerable classmates not to fall prey to drug addiction.

The doctor said that the students should be enlightened on the impact of drug consumption on health and legal implications of drug peddling.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay said that students played a pivotal role in keeping drugs at bay.

