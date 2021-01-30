‘Identify land for cow shelters in every taluk’

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Friday directed officials concerned to identify land to set up at least two cow shelters in every taluk so as to look after cattle in need of care.

Presiding over a special meeting of the district Prani Daya Sangha in Udupi, Mr. Jagadeesha said that establishing goshalas in every taluk has become mandatory following the enforcement of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020.

Whenever farmers and the general public hand over cattle that were either of no use or injured to officials concerned, such cattle need to be taken care of by the government.

Trustee of Neelavara Goshale Sarvottama Udupa suggested that places where fodder too could be grown along with establishing the shelters be identified.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that cattle transporters should possess all relevant permissions and documents to transport cattle. Otherwise, owners of cattle and vehicles and others involved in transportation could be penalised. Proper care should be taken to ensure cattle do no get injured during transportation and they should sufficiently be fed fodder and water before transportation. Adequate light and air should be available in the vehicles meant for transporting cattle.

Vehicles transporting cattle should not exceed 25 kmph speed while there should be compartments for each cattle. Transportation of cattle was prohibited between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. And, cattle cannot be transported between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. too during summer.

Sangha members suggested sufficient personnel be appointed to run goshalas besides making registration of such shelters compulsory. Steps should be taken to prevent encroachment of gomal land.

Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Kiran Pednekar and others were present.