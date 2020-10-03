Ideals of Gandhiji are still relevant: Kota

Mangaluru

03 October 2020

Various functions organised in DK, Udupi

While expressing the need to imbibe Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of truth, peace, co-existence, non-violence, and cleanliness, District in charge Kota Srinivas Poojary on Friday said these ideals are still relevant.

Speaking at the Gandhi Jayanti celebration, organised by the district administration and the Bharath Seva Dal, Mr. Poojary said that by following the ideals a person can become a good citizen. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a bit hit among people, he said.

Mr. Poojary garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Park. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Mayor Divakar were among others who also garlanded it.

In Udupi, K. Raghupathi Bhat, MLA, said that Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has cleared the proposal for upgrading the district hospital at a cost of ₹150 crore.

The Finance Department has approved it and it will be announced following the Cabinet meeting next week, he said.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said the district will shortly launch ‘Namma Mane Namma Hiriyaru’ campaign to protect senior citizens from COVID-19 infection . Mr. Bhat opened the renovated old radio park at Bhujanga Park. The radio park built in 1938, which was not in use for a long time, was repaired and renovated with the initiative of Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.

Coastal security police personnel did plogging at Malpe beach. The waste that was collected was sent to the waste processing unit in Manipal, said an official press release. Staff of Konkan Railway Corporation limited held a cleanliness drive at Surathkal railway station. As many as 61 personnel including Regional Traffic Manager Vinaya Kumar and Manager (Public Relations) Sudha Krishnamurthy took part.