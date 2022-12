December 12, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

An Intensive Care Unit for high-risk pregnancy set up by the Rotary Club of Mangalore city as part of its Community Development Oriented project at Lady Goschen Hospital Mangaluru will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

Club secretary Prashanth Rai said the project was initiated under the Global Grant of Rotary Foundation U.S. jointly with Rotary Club of Schereville, Indiana U.S.