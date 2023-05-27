ADVERTISEMENT

ICSI opens study centre at St. Philomena College, Puttur

May 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

St. Philomena College and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India during the signing of a memorandum of understanding to open ICSI study centre at the college. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

St. Philomena College and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Friday inaugurated the ICSI Study Centre at the college after signing a memorandum of understanding in this regard at Puttur.

ICSI Southern India regional vice-chairman Pradeep Kulkarni inaugurated the centre after the MoU was signed in the presence of ICSI Mangaluru chapter chairperson Sonali Suresh Mallya, principal Antony Prakash Monteiro, college correspondent Jerome Lawrence Mascarenhas, and campus director Stany Pinto.

Mr. Kulkarni said it was a significant milestone to have the study centre both for the Institute and the college. Upgrading oneself in the field of knowledge is mandatory, he told students, urging them to enroll themselves at the centre.

A company secretary was the key managerial person in an entity, he said, and elaborated the responsibilities and roles of the position.

Mr. Pinto urged students to choose a career which best suits their wishes and desires in the path of success. He thanked the ICSI for choosing the institution to grant a study centre. Principal Rev. Monteiro and Ms. Mallya exchanged the duly signed MoU.

The college intended to establish the study centre for long. It is also introducing BBA (CS Integrated) course in 2022-23.





