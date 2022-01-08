ICMR award for Dr. Satish Adiga

MANGALURU

Satish Adiga, professor in Clinical Embryology at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, has been selected for the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Dr. Subhas Mukherjee Award for the year 2020.

In a press release, the KMC Manipal stated Dr. Adiga has been selected in recognition of his work inthe field of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). Dr. Adiga heads the fertility programme at KMC Manipal. He has contributed significantly to both clinical IVF and fertility research and thereby enhanced the country’s visibility in this specialised area, it stated.

The ICMR has instituted the award in the name of Dr. Subhas Mukherjee, who is the creator of India’s first IVF baby.

