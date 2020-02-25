IAF’s peninsular motorcycleexpedition from Thursday

MANGALURU

25 February 2020 22:44 IST

The Peninsular (Go Green) Motorcycle Expedition being undertaken by the 26 Equipment Depot, Air Force, will start from Mangaluru on Thursday.

Comprising two officers and 13 other personnel, the expedition team would be on the southern peninsular region expedition till March 5, said a release from the Coast Guard District Headquarters here.

The Coast Guard would receive the expedition team at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Mangaluru and get plants from the team as a part of Go Green campaign. The team would leave Mangaluru on Thursday at 7.30 a.m. towards Indian Naval Academy, Kochi, at Ezhimala in Kerala.

The expedition seeks to promote “Fitness First and Go Green” campaign and also to spread awareness about the importance of trees. The team would cover 2,400 km in nine days, from Mangaluru to Bengaluru via Kannur, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari, Rameswaram, Thanjavur and Chennai. The expedition would culminate at 26 Equipment Depot, Bengaluru, on March 5.