I will do whatever BJP says, ready to sweep and mop: Kateel

March 12, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

“I am ready to do whatever the BJP high command says. There is no question of going against the party or feel disheartened if the party did not issue ticket, for the fourth consecutive term, to contest in the coming Lok Sabha elections,” said Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of Vande Bharath train service between Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Kateel said the party gave opportunity to an ordinary party worker like him to serve as a Member of Parliament for three successive terms.

Asked about chances of getting party ticket for the fourth term, Mr. Kateel said: “Party high command will decide on the candidate. I also believe in giving opportunity to new faces. Party should not be like a stagnant water. We have the common objective of bringing Narendra Modi back as Prime Minister for the third term.”

When pointed out at the campaign on social media favouring his candidature and of other ticket aspirants, Mr. Kateel said he does not take such campaigns seriously. “I will do whatever the party says, ready to sweep, mop or do the party work,” he said.

Earlier in the function, Mr. Kateel called upon his critics to see with open eyes the development works done in the region in his three terms as the MP. “For all the faith you all have reposed in me for 15 years, I have honestly worked for development of the region. There has not been any black mark on me. All the dreams I had set forth at the start of my term as MP (in 2009) have now been realised,” he said and added “Do not look at it (development works) with personal prejudices. Mr. Kateel is inconsequential. Look at the development, especially the progress in the region in the last 10 years of rule of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.”

The development works in Dakshina Kannada are 20% more than what is seen in neighbouring Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Kasaragod districts. Mr. Kateel further said NDA government released ₹ 1 lakh Crore for Dakshina Kannada in last 10 years, while the UPA Government released Rs. 4,500 crore between 2009 and 2014, he said.