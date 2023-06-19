June 19, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Speaker U.T. Khader said he will be a friend of opposition parties, even if they suspect of him being partisan towards the ruling party.

During an interaction with students at the Town Hall ahead of a civic reception in Mangaluru on June 19, Mr. Khader said he has resigned as a primary member of the Congress party to taken up the prestigious post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Khader said, “I will be friend of opposition, and will make the ruling party work in a right way. Opposition will always have suspicion that I favour the ruling party. I will give more opportunity to the opposition, more so to the 70-odd first-time young MLAs. I will try to build a good environment for these MLAs.”

He has scheduled an orientation programme about legislative business for newly-elected MLAs in Nelamangala.

While assuring that he will discharge his duty as per the Constitution and legislative rules, Mr. Khader said, “In reasonable cases, I will favour the ruling party as it has a majority.”

To a question whether development work in his Mangaluru Assembly constituency will get affected with the new responsibility, Mr. Khader said the work will be carried out at a greater speed as he now has control over all the Ministers. “Do not hesitate to approach me,” Mr. Khader said, and added that he will continue to be in touch with the electorate.

On companies, including Public Sector Undertaking MRPL, not preferring local people for jobs, Mr. Khader said companies will always look at their profit margin, and look for talented people. “You need to clear the interview (of the company),” he said and added that he will shortly raise the issue with the Chief Minister and Industries Minister about giving preference to local people.

When a student pointed to the problem caused to children with frequent changes in textbooks, Mr. Khader said, “Do not worry about it. Learn what is taught by your teacher,” he said and added that the government has brought back text related to reformer Narayana Guru and writer Kayyara Kinhanna Rai, that was left out by the BJP government.

Later, Mr. Khader was felicitated by senior former Union Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, and other dignitaries. In his speech, Mr. Moily expressed the need for a legislature committee to ensure proper conduct of the business of the legislature.

Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, SCDCC Bank President M.N. Rajendra Kumar and Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union president K.P. Sucharitha Shetty were among the dignitaries at the event organised by Tulu Parishat.