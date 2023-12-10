HamberMenu
‘I regret criticising RSS leader’

December 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Expressing regret over his past comments on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, the former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said his earlier statements and criticism of Mr. Bhat was based on information that was “fed with an intent to mislead him”.

Speaking at the flood-lit ‘Kreedotsava’ of Sri Rama School at Kalladka in Bantwal taluk, which is run by Sri Rama Vidyakendra Trust headed by Mr. Bhat, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “I express my deep regret for criticism in the past, which was based on what some people had told me intending to mislead me. This visit today has transformed me.” Mr. Kumaraswamy commended the efforts of the school in providing value-based education to students and making the latter remain grounded in native culture, tradition and heritage.

