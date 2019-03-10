Mangaluru

I hope Ram Temple issue is resolved through mediation, says seer

Pejawar seer Vishwesha Tirtha Swami

Pejawar seer Vishwesha Tirtha Swami  

more-in

‘But, it is doubtful if it will happen’

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt on Saturday expressed the hope that the Ram Temple issue in Ayodhya would get resolved through mediation.

Speaking to presspersons here, the Pejawar seer said that it was a fact that there was a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Hence, there was a question as to why there should be mediation.

“However, since the Supreme Court wants the issue to be resolved through mediation, let there be mediation without dissatisfaction to both Hindus and Muslims,” he said.

The seer, however, said that it was doubtful if the matter would get resolved through mediation to the satisfaction of both the communities.

“If the matter does not get resolved through mediation, then the court would have to decide it. Let the Ram Temple get built in Ayodhya in a just manner,” he said.

There was no connection between the Ram Temple issue and the parliamentary elections, the seer said.

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2019 2:55:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/i-hope-ram-temple-issue-is-resolved-through-mediation-says-seer/article26484093.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story