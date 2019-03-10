I hope Ram Temple issue is resolved through mediation, says seer

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt on Saturday expressed the hope that the Ram Temple issue in Ayodhya would get resolved through mediation.

Speaking to presspersons here, the Pejawar seer said that it was a fact that there was a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Hence, there was a question as to why there should be mediation.

“However, since the Supreme Court wants the issue to be resolved through mediation, let there be mediation without dissatisfaction to both Hindus and Muslims,” he said.

The seer, however, said that it was doubtful if the matter would get resolved through mediation to the satisfaction of both the communities.

“If the matter does not get resolved through mediation, then the court would have to decide it. Let the Ram Temple get built in Ayodhya in a just manner,” he said.

There was no connection between the Ram Temple issue and the parliamentary elections, the seer said.