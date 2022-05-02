I have closed the door of  politics, says Srirama Sene Leader Pramod Mutalik

There is no intention to join Bharatiya Janata Party or any other political party and contest in the ensuing Assembly elections in the State, said Srirama Sene Leader Pramod Muthalik here on Sunday.

“I have closed the door of politics. In politics I am zero but I continue to be hero in Hindutva,” he told reporters. “The issues related to Hindutva that I am talking now have no any links with the ensuing Assembly elections,” he said.

Mr. Muthalik said Bharatiya Janata Party State President Nalin Kumar Kateel has recently distanced BJP from Srirama Sena. “Hence there is no question of BJP giving ticket to Hindutva activists like. Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) and Aam Admi Party keep a distance from me,” he said and added that he continues to be committed for the cause of Hindutva. Of the over 100 criminal cases, he is presently facing trial in 11 criminal cases, he said.

Campaign

For the inaction of the State Government in acting as per the High Court order and bar use of loudspeakers for Azaan between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Mr. Mutalik said that the Sena will start a campaign from May 9 for use of loudspeakers at temples and other places of worship from 5 a.m. “Yes it will be violation of High Court order, but we are taking it up to force mosques to abide by High Court order,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Muthalik met few women activists and called upon them to prevail upon women to not buy gold or any other ornaments during Aksha Tritiya from Muslim-owned jewellery shops, who, he claimed, supported persons allegedly involved in cow slaughter, love jihad and religious killings.