I had gone to my daughter’s house to take care of my ailing son: Jayanth Gowda

Published - November 22, 2024 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The house of Jayanth Gowda at Peethabailu. The alleged encounter between Anti-Naxal Forces and the Maoists reportedly took place in its surroundings. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Jayanth Gowda, near whose house the body of Maoist leader Vikam Gowda was found on November 18 following a police encouter in Hebri of Udupi district, on Friday said he had left his house a couple of days before the encounter to take care of his ailing son.

Talking to reporters outside Hebri police station after he was questioned by the police in connection with the encounter, Mr. Jayanth said the police did not ask him and other family members to vacate the house two days before the encounter, as rumoured by a few people. “My son was injured following electrocution. He was taken to the hospital by my wife six days before the encounter. I went to my daughter’s house on Saturday. There was no one at my house on Monday,” he said.

Asked about the whereabouts of his brothers Narayan Gowda and Sudhakar Gowda and their family members, who stay in the two houses next to his, Mr. Jayanth said he has no idea. Mr. Jayanth said he was not aware as to why their houses were vacant on November 18.

Mr. Jayanth also denied that the deceased Vikram and his group had sought ration from him and they were to collect it on Monday.

Following reports that Mr. Jayanth was called to Hebri police station for questioning, a group of Malekudiyas led by Malekudiya Association State president Shridhar Gowda assembled in front of the police station. “Malekudiyas have not and will not support anti-national elements. The police should not harass innocent Malekudiyas citing visit of Maoists,” Mr. Shridhar told reporters.

When a team of reporters visited the house of Mr. Jayanth on Friday, they found his house not locked. There were marks made by the police inside the house showing the places of objects that were picked up for investigation. The police also marked the place where Vikram’s body was lying. There were marks of bullets on the Tulasi Katte and also on a coconut tree and an arecanut tree.

