I felt divine and powerful wearing Yakshagana costume, says actor Ramesh Aravind

Actor Ramesh Aravind tried his tryst with Yakshagana when he was in the home turf of the traditional art form on Tuesday, October 11 at Kudru Nest in Kemmannu near Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Feeling divine and very powerful after wearing the Yakshagana costume, I realise why Yakshagana artists render such a breathtaking performance,” were the first words of eminent actor Ramesh Aravind who became a Yakshagana artist for a while on Tuesday, October 11.

“I am told by makeup artists that in the real Yakshagana world, artists do their make up on their own, whereas they tied as many as 48 knots while dressing me as a Yakshagana artist here. Kudos to all those connected with this great art,” Mr. Aravind said.

Mr. Aravind said he felt 8 ft tall and heavier upto 150 kg wearing the Yakshagana costume and was confident of levelling to the ground any demon. “The costume imbibes great confidence in the artist,” he said after performing some steps.

It all happened when Mr. Aravind visited Kudru Nest, a home-stay run by ace photographer Focus Raghu (Raghavendra Nayak Karval) at Kemmannu near Udupi, a day after receiving the Karantha Huttoora Sanmana at Kota in the district. A picture of Late Kota Shivarama Karantha, who himself was a great Yakshagana artist and teacher, in Yakshagana attire at the Karantha Theme Park in Kota encouraged him to wear the costume and render a few steps, Mr. Aravind recalled.

He had visited Kudru Nest on October 2 during Navarathri celebrations along with friend and eminent psychiatrist Viroopaksha Devaramane. Impressed with the surroundings, the adjacent Swarna River and the creative architecture of the Nest, he had told Mr. Raghu that it was the best place to write cinema scripts.

When he asked Mr. Raghu whether he would do a photoshoot of him, it was happiness unlimited for the photographer. Then the actor had said he would visit the Nest again and asked Mr. Raghu to plan the concept and costume for the shoot.

As promised, Mr. Aravind returned to Kudru Nest on October 11 giving a pleasant surprise to the host. Mr. Raghu told The Hindu he had planned the shoot in a typical coastal style and had explained to the actor the details. The shoot went on for hours together to the extent that the actor had his lunch at 3 pm.

The video shot during the shoot remains a witness to the discipline, commitment, love for the art, presence of mind and alertness of the gifted actor, Mr. Raghu said. He thanked Shailesh Tirthahalli for the costume and introducing Yakshagana steps to Mr. Aravind.