I don’t need Muslim votes: Harish Poonja

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja on Saturday said if the party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ask him to contest the Assembly polls again, he does not need the votes of Muslims.

The MLA was speaking at a religious programme organised to mark the 11th year shani puja of Shubhodaya Yuvaka Mandala at Gujjottu in Savya village of Belthangady taluk.

The first-time MLA from Bharatiya Janata Party said, “I am speaking with courage. If I am asked by the party president, seniors and the sangh to contest the polls once again, I do not need votes of bearys. Votes from the Hindus are enough,” to the huge applause of the audience.