ADVERTISEMENT

I did not face any ‘Go Back’ campaign and am still relevant in politics, says former Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat

Published - June 01, 2024 06:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Voters understand the injustice meted out to him by the BJP and are sympathetic to him, claims the candidate

The Hindu Bureau

K. Raghupathi Bhat, candidate for South West Graduates’ constituency in the elections to Karnataka Legislative Council, speaks to reporters in Mangaluru on June 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Karnataka Legislative Council South West Graduates’ constituency candidate K. Raghupathi Bhat said that he has won all the elections contested so far, and did not face any “Go Back” campaign either by party workers or the electors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am still relevant in politics and I am contesting the Council elections to be active in political life. 55 is not the age for political retirement,” he told reporters in Mangaluru on June 1.

Responding to a comment by BJP National Organising Secretary B.L. Santosh in Udupi that rebel candidates were exhibiting ‘withdrawal’ symptoms as they could not remain out of power even for a year, Mr. Bhat said the comment must have been made to those who have contested again even after several poll defeats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party flouted the unwritten norm of fielding one of the two candidates from coastal Karnataka for South West graduates and teachers’ constituencies. The BJP candidate for the graduates’ constituency is a newcomer and had even participated in a campaign against the ‘Parivar’, Mr. Bhat said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“When I was not fielded in 2013 and 2023, I worked for the party candidate as a disciplined solider. I also worked as the Lok Sabha election in-charge for Shivamogga constituency, besides enrolling voters for the graduates’ constituency as per the party’s directions,” he said.

Sympathy of voters

During his campaign for the current election, Mr. Bhat claims to receiving a positive response from electors in five districts and two taluks of Davangere district. He is confident of victory. “They understood the injustice meted out to me by the party and were sympathetic to me,” he claimed.

The projects he executed during his tenure as MLA of Udupi, including the district office complex at Manipal, indoor stadium, upgradation of the district hospital, four-laning of Manipal-Perampalli-Ambagilu Road, bridge to connect Malpe Padukare, various vented dam-cum-bridge projects, KSRTC bus terminal at Bannanje, show that he works for development.

When elected, Mr. Bhat said he would work for addressing several issues being faced by graduates and would create a data bank of graduates to help them get employment and engage in entrepreneurship.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related stories

BJP expels Udupi district unit vice-president, three others for supporting rebel K. Raghupathi Bhat in Council polls
Karnataka is ruled by ultra extreme leftists, alleges B.L. Santhosh
K.S. Eshwarappa says revolt by him and Raghupathi Bhat, a precursor to cleansing of casteist and dynasty politics from BJP
Expelled ex-MLA Raghupathi Bhat poses questions to BJP’s disciplinary committee
BJP expels its former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat for entering Legislative Council poll fray as rebel candidate
BJP sets 24-hour deadline for ex-MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat to exit Karnataka Legislative Council polls or face disciplinary action
BJP faces its rebels in Council polls in South West Graduates’ and South West Teachers’ constituencies for first time
Association with RSS, social service helped in getting ticket, says BJP candidate for South West Graduates’ Constituency
I am here to win and prove a point that people from Coast cannot be taken for granted, says Raghupathi Bhat
BJP cadre in coastal districts sulk over being ‘taken for granted’ by the party

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US