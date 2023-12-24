I continue to be taunted as a Dalit, says Parameshwara

December 24, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Despite being in politics for over three decades and being Home Minister for three terms, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said here on Sunday, December 24, that he continues to be taunted for being a Dalit.

Speaking at a State-level convention of the Aadi Dravida community organised by Karnataka Rajya Aadi Dravida Samaja Seva Sangha in Mangaluru, Mr. Parameshwara said his father Gangadharaiah, a drawing teacher and one-term MLC, got him educated abroad. He was inspired by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to enter politics three decades ago.

“I worked at different levels and also served for eight years as the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Now for the third term, I am working as the Home Minister, which is a record of sorts. But I still continue to be taunted as a Dalit,” he said.

He belonged to the Aadi Dravida community, which, along with other Dalit communities, continue to face discrimination on the grounds of religion. “This discrimination on the ground of religion continues to gain strong roots in society, and therefore we need to be more cautious now,” he said. “Nobody will come to your help,” he said and added that laws and legislations will come to their aid to a small extent. “But we must stand on our own feet,” he said.

Education alone, he said, can bring an end to discrimination. Mr. Parameshwara called upon Aadi Dravida community members to work towards ensuring that at least one member of their family becomes a graduate.

Mr. Parameshwara said members of the community should not have any inhibitions to approach him, who is also from Aadi Dravida community, for resolution of issues.

Earlier, D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, spoke and affirmed his commitment to fulfilment of all demands of the Aadi Dravida community. The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to the development of all communities, including Dalits, he said.

Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA; Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, and former legislators B. Ramanath Rai and Ivan D’Souza also spoke. Bhagirathi Murulya wSullia MLA, as honoured on the occasion.