ADVERTISEMENT

I cannot depose before Mangaluru Police Commissioner about corrupt practices, says Kabir Ullal

February 08, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Activist Kabir Ullal, who has accused two police officers of corruption, says he has made allegations against Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar too

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Dakshina Kannada police destroying illicit drugs in Mulky, near Mangaluru.

Activist Kabir Ullal, who has accused two officers of Ullal police station of corruption, refused to depose before Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar as he has made allegations against him too in the complaint

Mr. Ullal has filed complaint with the Lokayukta accusing Inspector Sandeep and Sub-Inspector Pradeep of collecting money from people involved in cannabis trade, illegal sand extraction and from hoteliers. Lokayukta B.S. Patil sought a report from Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on the allegations by February 15.

On February 7, Mr. Ullal told reporters that, in the complaint, he has accused Mr. Kumar of shielding the two police officers from Ullal, and also other police officers allegedly involved in corrupt practices. “After Mr. Kumar took charge, corrupt practices have increased in city police stations,” he alleged and added,, “When the allegation is against Mr. Kumar, how can I appear before him and depose?”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ullal claimed that police were harassing him by issuing notices asking him to appear for an inquiry. His family members are worried about the way police were ill-treating him.

“I have written to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar giving reasons for not appearing for the inquiry,” Mr Ullal said.

The Lokayukta has been told that Mr. Ullal and other witnesses to corrupt practices cannot openly share their concerns and allegations with the Mangaluru Police Commissioner. “I have asked the Lokayutka to get the allegation inquired by other officers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US