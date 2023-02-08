HamberMenu
I cannot depose before Mangaluru Police Commissioner about corrupt practices, says Kabir Ullal

Activist Kabir Ullal, who has accused two police officers of corruption, says he has made allegations against Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar too

February 08, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Dakshina Kannada police destroying illicit drugs in Mulky, near Mangaluru.

Activist Kabir Ullal, who has accused two officers of Ullal police station of corruption, refused to depose before Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar as he has made allegations against him too in the complaint

Mr. Ullal has filed complaint with the Lokayukta accusing Inspector Sandeep and Sub-Inspector Pradeep of collecting money from people involved in cannabis trade, illegal sand extraction and from hoteliers. Lokayukta B.S. Patil sought a report from Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on the allegations by February 15.

On February 7, Mr. Ullal told reporters that, in the complaint, he has accused Mr. Kumar of shielding the two police officers from Ullal, and also other police officers allegedly involved in corrupt practices. “After Mr. Kumar took charge, corrupt practices have increased in city police stations,” he alleged and added,, “When the allegation is against Mr. Kumar, how can I appear before him and depose?”

Mr. Ullal claimed that police were harassing him by issuing notices asking him to appear for an inquiry. His family members are worried about the way police were ill-treating him.

“I have written to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar giving reasons for not appearing for the inquiry,” Mr Ullal said.

The Lokayukta has been told that Mr. Ullal and other witnesses to corrupt practices cannot openly share their concerns and allegations with the Mangaluru Police Commissioner. “I have asked the Lokayutka to get the allegation inquired by other officers,” he said.

