I am taking fast decisions and I do not like backlogs Madhu Bangarappa

July 22, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa on Saturday said he is taking fast decisions as he has less time to meet the expectations of people from the big department he is handling.

Talking at a programme of the Muslim Education Institutions’ Federation (MEIF) here, Mr. Bangarappa said he heads a department that deals with 1.2 crore students in over 75,000 educational institutions.

“There is a big responsibility on me and I am starting from scratch,” he said, and added, “I have to take quick decisions. There is not much time. I do not like backlogs”.

Mr. Bangrappa called upon MEIF to send a delegation to Bengaluru for discussion with officials regarding issues concerning unaided schools.

“I will discuss the issues with officials and take necessary decision quickly,” he said. The government will support all initiatives of MEIF in restoring peace in Dakshina Kannada and further develop the district, he said.

Earlier, Beary Group of Institutions chairman and honorary advisor of MEIF Syed Mohammed Beary said of the 175 schools run by Muslims in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district, nearly 100 unaided schools had a hand-to-mouth existence. “There is a need for a one-time grant of ₹100 crore for infrastructure development of these schools”.

Writer and activist K. Rajendra Bhat expressed the need of regular training for teachers of unaided schools.

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader said real patriotism was running schools in rural areas and developing those areas.

Asking Mr. Bangarappa to address issues concerning minority institutions, Mr. Khader said, “If there is need to change law, then do it to address problems of these institutions”.