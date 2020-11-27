‘I am not doing a Ghar Vaapsi’

MANGALURU

27 November 2020 23:51 IST

While withdrawing her ultimatum for a resolution to her problem with her husband by Friday, 36-year-old Asiyahha Ibrahim Khaleel Kattekar has said that she is willing to wait for a few more days to reunite with her husband Ibrahim Khaleel Kattekar in Sullia.

In her post on Facebook on Friday, Ms. Kattekar said that following her press meet on Wednesday, several representatives from Muslim and Hindu communities have come forward to help her and requested her to withdraw her ultimatum. “Respecting their sentiments, I have withdrawn it. I am hopeful of an early resolution,” she said.

Ms. Kattekar said that she is not leaving Islam and doing a “Ghar Vaapsi” as sought for by Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dakshina Kannada secretary Sharan Pumpwell and a few other Hindu religious heads. “There is no question of leaving Islam,” she said and reiterated that she wants to reunite with her husband whom she loved. “His family should accept me and allow me to live in their house. I cannot continue to live in a lodge,” she said. No other woman who has converted to Islam, she said, should suffer like her. “My well-wishers have understood my condition and are working to resolve the issue,” she said.

Ms. Kattekar, a native of Kannur and a resident of Bengaluru, divorced her husband and married Ibrahim Kattekar after converting to Islam in 2017. After her family left her out of property share in January this year, Ibrahim Kattekar lived with his wife for brief periods at different places and returned to Sullia. For the last five months, Ms.Kattekar has been living in Sullia wanting to reunite with him.

On Thursday, Asiyahha visited Sullia Police Station along with Mr. Pumpwell. When she came to the masjid near her husband’s house on Friday, a large number of policemen was present to stop her from taking any untoward step. She later went to Sullia Police Station and filed a complaint against Ibrahim Kattekar’s brother accusing him of misbehaving with her.