I am here to win and prove a point that people from Coast cannot be taken for granted, says Raghupathi Bhat

K. Raghupathi Bhat, former Udupi MLA, unequivocally said he will not step out of the fray and will win from the South West Graduates constituency to prove a point that the Bharatiya Janata Party high command cannot take people of the twin coastal districts for granted.

Talking to reporters at the Press Club in Mangaluru on Saturday, May 18, Mr. Bhat said nationalist mindset people from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party for the last several years. The BJP won all five Assembly constituencies in the 2023 Assembly election, despite changing him and three other sitting MLAs.

“People from the twin districts, who have unflinchingly supported the party, have been ignored in the candidature for the South West Graduates constituency. I have taken the lead to raise the voice against this action of the party high command,” he said. Moreover, Mr. Bhat said the party has given a ticket to Dhananjaya Sirji, who entered the party a year ago, by ignoring many senior BJP activists.

“There is no question of taking back the nomination. I am contesting to win and prove a point that sentiments of local party activists cannot be sidelined,” he said.

Asked about the likely chances of being disqualified from the party for going against the official BJP candidate, Mr. Bhat said: “Yes I might face disqualification. I will continue to be a BJP worker.” In case of his victory he will support the BJP.

Mr. Bhat said he is seeking votes based on the work he has done during his three terms as MLA from Udupi. Apart from several development projects, Mr. Bhat said he took the unique drive to irrigate 1,500 acres of barren land. Influenced by the ideals of former Minister Late V.S. Acharya, Mr. Bhat said he focused on works related to education and health during his three terms.

“I was sad about the denial of a ticket but yet I worked sincerely for the victory of Yashpal Suvarna in the Assembly election. As the campaign in charge of Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, I tirelessly worked for more than 40 days for the campaign. Despite working closely with people who matter (in the party) I was denied party ticket for the South West Graduates constituency,” he said.

