Hyundai forms special task forcefor flood-hit Udupi customers

MANGALURU

30 September 2020 18:18 IST

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has formed a Hyundai Relief Task Force to support flood-affected customers in Udupi.

The company would provide free roadside assistance for flood-affected vehicles and offer 50 % discount on depreciation amount on insurance claims for such vehicles, a release here said.

The release quoted Hyundai Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg as saying that the company was committed to its customers vehicle ownership journey with its global business philosophy of lifetime partner and beyond. During adverse times, it has ramped up the service support for flood-affected customers in Udupi which recently witnessed unprecedented rain and floods.

Advertising

Advertising

It is Hyundai’s way of expressing solidarity with the people of Udupi, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent devastating floods, he said.

Hyundai has deployed a dedicated Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team to support customers. Customers may call helpline Ph: 18001024645.