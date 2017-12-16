‘Hyderabad Vijaya’ to be performed tomorrow

A Tala Maddale episode ‘Hyderabad Vijaya’ on the integration of the princely State of Hyderabad into the Indian Union will be performed at Rajangana here on Sunday. This “prasanga,” was written by the late M.V. Hegde. The episode would have characters of C. Rajaji, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Kasim Rizvi, and the Nizam, among others.

Tala Maddale artistes (“arthadharis”) such as Kumble Sundar Rao, M.L. Samaga, Padekallu Vishnu Bhat, Narayana Hegde, Sadashiva Alva Talapady, Appu Nayak Athrady, Ramana Acharya and Prashanth Belur would perform these characters.

They would be supported in the “himmela” by artistes Patla Satish Shetty, Padmanabha Upadhyaya and Chaitanya Krishna Padyana.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, M.L. Samaga, Tala Maddale artiste and former chairman of Karnataka Yakshagana Bayalata Academy, said that the episode would discuss how the princely State of Hyderabad was integrated into the country. Though Tala Maddale normally focuses on episodes from the epics, Bhagavata and puranas, episodes have also been made on other issues including Second World War, Tashkent Agreement and also an episode called “Ganakasura Kalaga” against computerisation about a couple of decades ago. Late M.V. Hegde had also written a Tala Maddale episode on the Independence of the country titled ‘Swarajya Vijaya’ which was performed at the entrance of the Sri Anantheshwara Temple here on the August 14, 1947, for the first time.

The episode ‘Hyderabad Vijaya’ was performed at the dinning hall of the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in 1948. Viswesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt had then watched the episode.