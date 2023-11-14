November 14, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mohammed Noor, husband of 46-year-old Haseena, who along with her three children were murdered in Udupi on November 12, has asked the police to catch the assailants at the earliest to relieve the tension in the area.

Talking to reporters in Udupi on November 14, Mr. Noor said his immediate neighbour and others in the locality are in a state of shock following the murder. “I do not know who is behind the murder and whether the assailants are moving around in this area. Out of concern, I have asked my son Asad, who works in Indigo airlines in Bengaluru, to stay put in the house. There is a tense atmosphere, and it can only be relieved only if police arrest the assailants at the earliest,” he said.

When Mr. Noor made this demand during his telephonic conversation with Home Minister G. Parameshwara, on November 14, the latter assured that the assailants will be arrested in a day or two.

ADVERTISEMENT

An unidentified assailant entered the house of Mr. Noor in Trupthi Nagar of Nejar, near Malpe in Udupi, and killed his wife Haseena, 46 and their three children Afnan, 23, Agnaz, 21, and Asim, 12, on November 12. Mr. Noor’s mother Hajira,70, was injured in the attack and was inside the washroom of the house. She is undergoing treatment in a private hospital and is recovering, police said.

Denying reports that a family dispute being the reason for the murder, Mr. Noor said his wife and children were with him in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) for the last 15 years. Haseena and their children returned to Udupi during Ramzan in 2022. They were staying along with Mr. Noor’s mother Hajira in Udupi. Hassena and three children were to return to Riyadh in another 15 days. Mr. Noor said he had planned the marriage of his son Asad and one of his two daughters this year.

His elder daughter, Afnan, who was a teacher in Riyadh, was doing her masters degree in Udupi. After a year of her course, Afnan had planned to return to Riyadh. Agnaz was a crew member of Air India Express, and was to board a flight to Dubai at 11 p.m. on the day of the murder.

“I have told police all details that they sought in relation to the incident. They have taken the mobile phones of my wife and three children for investigation. Police have returned the mobile phone of mine and that of Asad. I am glad they have got some clues from these phones,” Mr. Noor said.

Mr. Noor said residents of the area were standing by the family in this hour of grief. The residents have not burst crackers and celebrated Deepavali following the murder, Mr. Noor said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT