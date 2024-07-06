Hurt case: Court relies of CCTV footage to sentence accused

First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mangaluru, H.S. Mallikarjuna Swamy, on Friday, relied on CCTV footage and forensic evidence to convict two persons in a hurt case registered in Surathkal Police Station in 2019.

The Judge convicted Rajesh Devadiga, 42, of Surathkal, and Jagadish, 45, of Thokur, on finding them guilty of offence under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code. The two were charged with assaulting 23-year-old Jeevan Mascarenhas at a bar in Idya village of Mangaluru taluk on December 14, 2019. As many as 31 witnesses were examined before the Judge and most of them had turned hostile.

The Judge sentenced Devadiga to 323 days and Jagadish to 39 days of simple imprisonment. Both were asked to pay fine of ₹2,000.

