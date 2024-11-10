Hundreds take part in third edition of Mangalore Marathon

Hundreds of people took part in the third edition of the Niveus Mangalore Marathon in the city on Sunday.

Runners of all ages and backgrounds, from Mangalore and beyond, gathered at the starting point, Mangala Stadium, where the energy and enthusiasm were palpable. The day began with a warm-up routine. The rhythmic beats of the chende drums added an extra layer of excitement, creating a festive atmosphere that set the tone for the race.

The event kick started at 4.15 a.m. with the flag-off for the full marathon by Shashir Shetty, Chief Growth Officer at Niveus Solutions, and Najma Farooqi, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mangaluru. This was followed by the flagging off of the 20-miler, the half marathon, and the 10K race.

The 5K run featured students’ run

Speaking on the occasion Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said, “Mangaluru needs more early morning celebrations like the runs, which bring the community together with energy and enthusiasm, rather than late-night parties.”

The event showcased international participation from countries like Denmark, Ethiopia, Kenya, Spain, and Japan. The event hosted approximately 5,000 runners, including over 110 runners in the full marathon (42.2K), 150 runners in the 20-miler, 600 runners in the half marathon (21.1K), 1,200 runners in the 10K, 2,000 runners in the 5K, and 1,000 runners in the 2K Gammath Run, a release said.

The marathon route took runners through some of Mangaluru’s most scenic landscapes, providing breathtaking views of the city and its natural beauty. The 10K race ended at the Tannirbhavi ferry point, from where participants enjoyed a ferry ride back to the city, adding an adventurous element to the event.

Throughout the race, hydration, nutrition, and safety were prioritised. At the finish line, every finisher received a commemorative medal showcasing the intricately engraved art of Kambala, symbolising strength, endurance, and cultural pride, the release added.

Sachin from Udupi emerged as the winner of the full marathon in the open men’s category with a time of 2:43:55, while Bijoya Barman from Assam took first place in the open women’s category with a time of 3:38:08, the release added. (EOM)