Hundreds take part in second edition of Mangalore Marathon

November 05, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Several people from the city and different parts of the country took part in the second edition of Niveus Mangalore Marathon held in Mangaluru on Sunday, November 5.

Unlike the inaugural edition, this edition had the full marathon (42.195 km). Like earlier edition, the half marathon (21.0975 km), 10k run, 5k run, and the special 2k ‘Gammath’ Run (Fun Run) were held. The full and half marathons were for those aged 16 and above, while the 10k run was for the those aged 12 and above. The 5k run was for those aged 10 and above.

The 2k ‘Gammath’ run was open to all. The runs in all the five categories were held in route between Mangala Stadium and Tannirbhavi beach.

The full marathon, which had over 100 runners, was flagged off at 4.15 a.m. The 21k run that had over 600 participants was flagged off at 5.15 a.m. The 10k run that had over 1,000 runners started at 6 a.m. The highest of 1,350 participants was in 5k run that started at 7.30 a.m. As many as 900 participants were in 2k run that started at 8 a.m.

As many as 11 running enthusiasts acted as ‘pacers’ for the full marathon, half marathon and 10k runs. “We are given a time and we take runners along to cover the distance in that time. This is just to involve all participants and not to leave anyone behind,” said District Prison official and running enthusiast, Praveen Badiger. He ran along side 13 other participants to complete 21k run in 2.45 hours.

Among those who took part in the event included 50 runners from Bengaluru-based firm “Oduba.run” that is into coaching in long distance running. Among other participants included 62-year-old U.S. citizen Wendy Murdock, who covered distance of 10 km in 1.07 hours. “This is the first time I am participating in Mangalore Marathon. I like the environment here same as that of Mumbai,” she said. There were participants from Japan and Denmark for the event.

Inspector General of Police (Karanataka State Reserve Police) and former Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil took part in the 21k run, which he covered in 2.05 hours. Dakshina Kannada Regional Director of Coastal Regulatory Zone (Environment) Y.K. Dinesh Kumar, covered 21k distance in 2 hours.

As many as 16 visually impaired children from Roman and Catherine Lobo school were among those who took part in the ‘Gammat’ run.

The police had a hard time in regulating movement of traffic between Mangala Stadium and Tannirbhavi beach during the run, which ended around 10 a.m.

The event was organised by Mangalore Runners’ Club.