Human formation of National Flag by Alvas students draws applaud in Mangaluru

Supreme Court Judge, S. Abdul Nazeer speaking on the occasion of celebration of 75 years of Independence at Alvas Institution in Moodbidri on August 15. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Large number of students participated in the 75th year Independence Day celebrations at Alvas Institution in Moodbidri on August 15, 2022. PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 8,000 students from Alvas Group of Institutions sporting saffron, white, green and black uniforms stood in a pattern to form the National Flag at the Alvas College grounds in Moodbidri to mark 75 years of Indian Independence on Monday, August 15.

While 2,600 students each wore saffron and green uniforms, there were 2,100 with white uniform. There were about 800 students with black dress standing in the middle to show the number 75. There were 17,000 more students, parents and staff members assembled in the grounds to watch this spectacle, which was the highlight of the celebration.

Supreme Court Judge Abdul Nazeer participated in the programme. The cadets of the college gave him a ceremonial guard of honour before bringing Mr. Nazeer to the flag post to hoist the national flag. Before the flag hoisting, the students sung ’Vandhe Matharam’ followed by integration song ‘Koti Kantho Se’. As the flag was unfurled, students waved the flags and umbrellas they held. The students also released in air the helium balloons to commemorate the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the students, Mr. Nazeer said that secularism was the binding force for the country that respects all religions. Every individual should recollect contribution of the freedom fighters and acknowledge the sacrifices they made to bring the freedom. Calling the Indian Constitution as an essence of all religions and traditions of the country, he called upon students to acquire the objective of the constitution.

Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva and Scouts and Guides State Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia participated in the programme.