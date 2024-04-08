Human chain, Jalathon held as part of voter awareness campaign

April 08, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Several first-year degree students of St. Aloysius College took part in the human chain held as part of voters awareness campaign of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in Mangaluru on Monday.

Addressing the students, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh said voter turnout in Mangaluru South and Mangaluru North Assembly constituencies were less compared to voter turnout in six other Assembly constituencies of the district in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In order to remove urban apathy to voting, they are holding awareness campaign in colleges, apartments, and other places.

Asking students to download voter helpline app, Dr. Anandh said this app helps in finding name of voter in the electoral roll and trace the polling booth. It also provides details of the candidate and gives access to their affidavits.

Melwyn D’cunha, Pro Vice-Chancellor of St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University), said the institution has taken initiative to get all students staying in their hostel enrolled in the voters’ list. Earlier, sector officer K. Raghupathi gave demonstration of the working of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and the voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine.

Dr. Anandh and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand took part in the Jalathon held in Phalguni river as part of the SVEEP programme. The voter awareness programmes were also held at the KSRTC bus stand, Big Bazar, and Jayalakshmi Silks outlet on Monday.

