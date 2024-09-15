GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Human chain formed on International Day of Democracy in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

The district administrations allotted specific locations to education institutes to assemble and form the chain. Principals and teachers too joined students to form the chain

Published - September 15, 2024 09:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Schoolchildren formed a human chain as part of the International Day of Democracy​ ​celebration in Udupi on Sunday, September 15.

Schoolchildren formed a human chain as part of the International Day of Democracy​ ​celebration in Udupi on Sunday, September 15. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Deputy commissioner K. Vidya Kumari along with officials formed a human chain in Udupi on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner K. Vidya Kumari along with officials formed a human chain in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

School and college students formed a human chain at KPT junction in Mangaluru on Sunday.

School and college students formed a human chain at KPT junction in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, leading the International Day of Democracy celebrations at Maravanthe Beach in Udupi district.

Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, leading the International Day of Democracy celebrations at Maravanthe Beach in Udupi district. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

A human chain was formed in parts to mark the International Day of Democracy in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday, September 15.

The chain from Shiroor in Udupi district to Sampaje in Dakshina Kannada via Udupi and Mangaluru cities covering 237 km had breaks in between.

The chain in Udupi was from Shrioor to Hejmady Tollgate while in Dakshina Kannada, it was from Hejmady to Sampaje. Though students from government, aided, and private educational institutions took part, it was not a complete chain.

Artists performing near Kadri park during the formation of a human chain in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Artists performing near Kadri park during the formation of a human chain in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The district administrations allotted specific locations to education institutes to assemble and form the chain. Principals and teachers too joined students to form the chain. For example, the chain was not complete between KPT Junction and Thumbe. There was a break in between Shiroor and Maravanthe in Udupi district.

Traffic movement

The Mangaluru police had barred the movement of vehicles between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on one side of the National Highways 66 and 75 between Hejamady and Arkula, to enable students to form a human chain. Two-way movement of vehicles was allowed on the other side of the two highways. This restriction was on the Hejamady – Bappanadu - Honnakatte - Baikampady - Panambur – Kuloor – Kottarachowki – Kuntikana – KPT Junction – Paduva Junction – Nantoor Junction – Bikarnakatte – Kaikamba – Padil – Kannur – Adyar – Sahyadri – Valachil – Arukula route.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, with Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur formed a human chain in Udupi on Sunday.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, with Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur formed a human chain in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, and councillors T. Praveenchandra Alva, M. Shashidhar Hegde, A.C. Vinayraj, Naveen R. D’Souza and Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan participated in human chain formed near KPT Junction.

According to an official release, 84,200 people took part in Dakshina Kannada.

Another official release put the total turnout in Udupi district at 1,48,322..

In Byndoor, Gururaj Gantihole, MLA, launched the programme by beating “Chande” in Maravanthe. Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari and Superintendent of Police K. Arun were among the officials who took part in the programme held in Udupi city.

