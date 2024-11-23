ADVERTISEMENT

‘Human chain formed in Dakshina Kannada is second longest in Karnataka’

Published - November 23, 2024 06:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Schoolchildren formed a human chain as part of the ​International Day of Democracy​ ​celebration in Udupi on September 15. | Photo Credit: File photo

The human chain formed to mark the International Day of Democracy on September 15 in Dakshina Kannada has been the second longest in Karnataka, said P.S. Kantharaju, Executive Director, Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society. In his November 21 letter to Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Mr. Kantharaju invited the DC to receive the award from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the Constitution Day celebrations in Bengaluru on November 26.

The Human chain formed from Bidar to Chamarajanagar had created a special record and entered the World Book of Records, the ED said. The participating districts were evaluated in five categories, novelty, length, highest number of sapling plantation, highest number of NGO participation and highest number of private companies participation. The Human Chain for4med in DK, from Hejmadi Toll Gate to Sampaje Gate had been 130 km long.

