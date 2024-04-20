ADVERTISEMENT

Hubballi murder case demonstrates complete collapse of law and order in Karnataka, says Vijayendra

April 20, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Vijayendra alleges that the murder was the consequence of the minority appeasement by the Congress government in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra at the Yuva Bharata Samavesha in Udupi on Saturday, April 20. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

B.Y. Vijayendra at a rally along with the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary and MLAs in Udupi on Saturday, April 20. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Karnataka State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday, April 20, alleged that Thursday’s (April 18) murder of a woman college student in Hubballi demonstrates the complete failure of the law and order situation in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing party workers and the public at the Yuva Bharata Samavesha organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha at Udupi, Mr. Vijayendra alleged that the murder was also the consequence of the minority appeasement by the Congress government in Karnataka. The prevailing situation gives rise to doubts about whether there was Taliban rule in the State, he said.

Claiming that the Hubballi murder was the outcome of ‘love jihad,’ Mr. Vijayendra said it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister were terming it to be a personal issue. Miscreants assaulting a youth who wrote a song on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also because of the minority appeasement of the Congress government, Mr. Vijayendra charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP president said he would not be going to appeal to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency Kota Srinivas Poojary, because Hindutva was flowing in the blood of everyone on the coast. Mr. Vijayendra said he and party cadres would strengthen the hands of Mr. Modi by ensuring the party victory in all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Poojary, BJP district president Kishore Kumar Kuundapura, Yashpal Suvarna, A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Gurme Suresh Shetty, V. Sunil Kumar, Harish Poonja, MLAs; K. Raghupathi Bhat, former MLA; and others were present.

Later, Mr. Vijayendra addressed the party workers at Bantwal and participated in a roadshow at Ujire in Dakshina Kannada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US