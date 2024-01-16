HT power consumers express anguish over frequent power cuts

January 16, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Complaints about frequent power cuts that is affecting production of industrial units dominated the interaction of MESCOM officials with High Tension (HT) consumers at a hotel in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Prasad, a representative of an edible oil unit in Baikampady Industrial Area, said frequent power shut down has affected working of units. “Mine is a heat-based industry. Every power failure results in production loss of two hours. The power cuts affect the quality of the edible oil,” he said.

Nagesh from Bright Packaging in Baikampady said MESCOM should give prior information to HT consumers about power disruption. A representative of Vinayaka Industries from Belthangady sought concession for HT consumers for the hours of power disruption.

Ideal Ice Cream representative said their unit faces much disruptions from the 11 KV feeder affecting production as well as raw material. Aloysius Pai from Summer Sands Beach Resort in Ullal asked MESCOM to ensure continuous power supply. Resorts should be charged at industrial rates and not the present ₹18 a unit tariff, he said.

CREDAI Mangaluru president Vinod Pinto said many residential apartments in the city face problem in shifting from HT to Low Tension (LT) consumer. (MESCOM considers a consumer as HT consumer when sanctioned monthly consumption is above 150 KV).

A KIOCL official said their unit suffers losses following frequent power tripping and sought power grid analysis to know the cause of tripping.

Krishnanand Nayak sought biennial inspection of Electrical Inspectorate of multistoried buildings instead of annual inspection. Another consumer said educational institutions should be considered as LT consumers. An oldage home representative in Kankanady sought tariff concession for the institution.

MESCOM Managing Director D. Padmavathi said the company is working on preventing power disruptions and said WhatsApp groups are formed to give prior intimation about power cuts. “We will make honest efforts to resolve all issues that have been raised here. I will personally be reviewing them,” she said. Annual inspection by Electrical Inspectorate of multi-storied buildings is a policy matter, she said.

There are over 2,600 HT consumers in MESCOM in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts, including 1,182 in DK. As per the directions of Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission, the MESCOM held consultation meeting with HT consumers. It has finished consultation with HT consumers in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga. The consultation with HT consumers in Chikkamagaluru will be held shortly, she said.

