ADVERTISEMENT

HR professionals urged to address employee concerns

February 23, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ranjan Ballarpady, coordinator of Youth, Education and Sustainability Programmes at Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, speaking at the inauguration of a two-day HR conference at Roshni Nilaya in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

A two-day conference on ‘Navigating the future of work: Strategies for success’, organised by The Human Resource Management Forum at the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, began here on Friday.

Among the topics covered at the conference were attracting and retaining top talent in a competitive job market; prioritising mental and physical health in the workplace; fostering effective leaders for a changing world; leveraging automation and artificial intelligence for human resource processes, and adapting to change and uncertainty, a press release said.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Ranjan Ballarpady, coordinator of Youth, Education and Sustainability Programmes at Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, said that HR professionals should not only serve as spokespersons for employees but also as partners in management, embodying leadership qualities. He urged HR professionals to go beyond policy enforcement by understanding and addressing employee concerns while fostering problem-solving skills among staff to improve retention.

Steevan Pinto, chairman, National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Mangaluru Chapter, inaugurated the NIPM student chapter at Roshni Nilaya. In his address, Mr. Pinto emphasised the numerous benefits HR students can gain from engaging with NIPM, including networking opportunities with experienced professionals, industry insights through meetings and programmes, professional development, and job opportunities through recruitment events.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenis Mary, vice-principal of the college, spoke, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US