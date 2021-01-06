HPCL conducts mock drill at LPG pipeline site

The mock drill for emergency evacuation under way at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas pipeline site in Irvathur village panchayat limits, Bantwal taluk, on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

06 January 2021 00:56 IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) on Tuesday conducted a mock drill of emergency evacuation at its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) pipeline site in Irvathur village panchayat limits, Bantwal taluk.

A press release here said that the mock drill was organised in association with the Dakshina Kannada district administration and Petronet MHT Pipeline.

The joint off-site mock drill involved emergency response to possible LPG leak from the pipeline and steps to be taken in such a situation.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking on the occasion, HPCL Deputy General Manager G. Vinod Kumar said that the company was fully equipped to handle any emergency owing to leakage of LPG from the pipeline. It has state-of-the-art equipment and gadgets to handle such situations, he added.

He asked people to immediately contact the toll free telephone number 18001801276, if they come across any leakage or emergency. On the occasion, calendars with instructions in Kannada and toll free number were distributed to residents of the area. Deputy Director of Factories Rajesh Misrikote, Vijay Kumar from the District Disaster Management Authority, Range Forest Officer Bharath Kumar, Police Sub-Inspector from Punjalkatte Sowmya and others were present.