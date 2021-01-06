HPCL conducts mock drill at LPG pipeline site

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) on Tuesday conducted a mock drill of emergency evacuation at its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) pipeline site in Irvathur village panchayat limits, Bantwal taluk.
A press release here said that the mock drill was organised in association with the Dakshina Kannada district administration and Petronet MHT Pipeline.
The joint off-site mock drill involved emergency response to possible LPG leak from the pipeline and steps to be taken in such a situation.
Speaking on the occasion, HPCL Deputy General Manager G. Vinod Kumar said that the company was fully equipped to handle any emergency owing to leakage of LPG from the pipeline. It has state-of-the-art equipment and gadgets to handle such situations, he added.
He asked people to immediately contact the toll free telephone number 18001801276, if they come across any leakage or emergency. On the occasion, calendars with instructions in Kannada and toll free number were distributed to residents of the area. Deputy Director of Factories Rajesh Misrikote, Vijay Kumar from the District Disaster Management Authority, Range Forest Officer Bharath Kumar, Police Sub-Inspector from Punjalkatte Sowmya and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath