Houses, horticulture crops suffer damage in rain

MANGALURU

15 April 2021 19:22 IST

There was widespread rain, accompanied by thunderstorm, across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. It resulted in damage to houses, horticulture crops and electricity poles in some parts of the two districts.

Rain and thunderstorm brought down nearly 500 arecanut trees and about 200 rubber trees in the farm of Kambri Ganesh in Panja village of Sullia taluk. Nearly 20 electricity poles were damaged in the vicinity.

Family members of Vijay Kotebail escaped with minor injuries after a tree branch fell on a part of their house in Ainekidu village of Sullia taluk. A motorcycle parked outside the house was damaged.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Dakshina Kannada district recorded an average of 14.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Panaje recorded the highest of 87 mm rainfall, a KSNDMC report said.

In Udupi district, a Naga Bana off the National Highway in Polipu near Kaup was damaged after a branch of an old tree fell. A few electricity poles in the vicinity were damaged.

According to information provided by the Udupi district administration, a cowshed was totally damaged and three houses were partially damaged after trees fell in Kergalu, Nada and Muduru villages of Byndoor taluk. Udupi district received an average of 4.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Thursday, the district administration said.