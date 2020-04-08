House owners warned against collecting rent from workers

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Wednesday that criminal cases would be booked against owners of houses and sheds who were collecting rent from those, including workers, staying in rented houses.

In a press release issued here, Mr. Jagadeesha said that to prevent the spread of COVID-19, restrictions had been imposed throughout the district under Section 144(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code. The administration had through an earlier order made it clear that house owners and shed owners should not collect rent from their tenants and workers for March and April.

But the administration had received complaints that some house owners and shed owners were collecting rent despite the order.

Hence, the administration had decided that in addition to filing criminal cases, the local bodies would take action against such owners, the release added.

HOPCOMS outlets

Mr. Jagadeesha said that HOPCOMS outlets in Udupi district would be selling vegetables and fruits from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

In a press release issued here, he said that HOPCOMS was a part of the Horticulture Department. It would purchase vegetables and fruits from farmers and sell them to consumers. HOPCOMS outlets were operating in Udupi, Uppunda and Karkala, he said.